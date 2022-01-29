 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News