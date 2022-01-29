This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Illinois State Police said drivers should anticipate scattered slick spots, especially on bridges and raised structures.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get across Central and Southern Illinois.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.