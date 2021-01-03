For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
