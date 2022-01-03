 Skip to main content
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

