Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

