Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Windy at times with periods of rain. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

