Mattoon's evening forecast: Windy at times with periods of rain. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds ENE a…
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's weathe…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.64. 15 degrees …
This evening in Mattoon: Showers tapering off in the evening with foggy conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Expe…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 25.77. We'll see a l…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Matto…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It lo…