 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

{{featured_button_text}}

Mattoon's evening forecast: Light snow in the evening. Then remaining cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.71. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East Coast braces for powerful nor'easter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News