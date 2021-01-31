Mattoon's evening forecast: Light snow in the evening. Then remaining cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.71. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mattoon's evening forecast: Windy at times with periods of rain. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near …
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's weathe…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.64. 15 degrees …
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
This evening in Mattoon: Showers tapering off in the evening with foggy conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Expe…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds ENE a…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 25.77. We'll see a l…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Matto…