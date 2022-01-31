This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
Illinois State Police said drivers should anticipate scattered slick spots, especially on bridges and raised structures.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get across Central and Southern Illinois.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. The forecas…
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Models are …
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. A 32-degree low is…