Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.