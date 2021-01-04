 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

{{featured_button_text}}

Mattoon's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News