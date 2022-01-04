Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.