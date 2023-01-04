 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News