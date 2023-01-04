This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
