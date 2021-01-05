 Skip to main content
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

