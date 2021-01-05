This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one in…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with rain or freezing rain developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of …
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sat…
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees toda…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will b…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees to…
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Keep an ey…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. I…