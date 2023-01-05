This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
After record high temps and tornadoes in central Illinois Tuesday, it's going to be much colder today and a chance of snow is coming back. Find out how long the snow chance will stick around here.
Get ready for an exceptionally warm day for this time of year despite lingering clouds and rain. Temperatures will tumble on Wednesday though and snow could return. Get all the details here.
Rain and snow showers across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See when the activity will peak, how much snow will fall, and when it will all end in our weather update.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
A stalled out cold front just to our east will be bringing us wet conditions and colder temperatures today. How are New Year's Eve and New Year's Day looking? Get all the details here.
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon tempera…
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 de…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is …