Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

