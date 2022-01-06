Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 2F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
