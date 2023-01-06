 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

