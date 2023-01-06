For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
After record high temps and tornadoes in central Illinois Tuesday, it's going to be much colder today and a chance of snow is coming back. Find out how long the snow chance will stick around here.
Rain and snow showers across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See when the activity will peak, how much snow will fall, and when it will all end in our weather update.
Get ready for an exceptionally warm day for this time of year despite lingering clouds and rain. Temperatures will tumble on Wednesday though and snow could return. Get all the details here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
No snow showers around today, but they won't be staying away. Find out when snow will return, how long it will stick around, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.
A stalled out cold front just to our east will be bringing us wet conditions and colder temperatures today. How are New Year's Eve and New Year's Day looking? Get all the details here.
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon tempera…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be …
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 de…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…