Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.43. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

