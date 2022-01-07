 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News