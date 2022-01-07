Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
