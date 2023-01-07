Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.