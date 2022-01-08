Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Occasional rain. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.