Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Monday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

Rain/snow mix in central Illinois Thursday

Rain and snow showers across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See when the activity will peak, how much snow will fall, and when it will all end in our weather update.

