Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 25.15. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

