For the drive home in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 11-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far for Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it will get.
A period of freezing rain during the afternoon Saturday may cause icy spots on roads across Central Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low tempe…
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 deg…
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 17. A 14-degree low is for…