Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.