Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.