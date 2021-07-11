Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.