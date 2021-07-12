This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
