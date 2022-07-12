For the drive home in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
One round of rain expected ahead of a cold front and another along it. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in central Illinois here.
Cold front number one will exit southern Illinois Tuesday morning. Cold front number two will arrive in central Illinois Wednesday afternoon. Here's what both will do to our rain chances and temps.
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though…
This evening in Mattoon: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chanc…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variabl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. …
Small chance of rain across central and southern Illinois today, but the heat will be the bigger story. Even hotter for Tuesday with a chance for severe weather coming back as well. Full details here.
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5…