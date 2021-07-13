For the drive home in Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Watch now: Central Illinois won't feel Tropical Storm Elsa remnants, but storms are back in the forecast
Central Illinois will be dry until a chance of thunderstorms begins Wednesday, continuing into the weekend.
