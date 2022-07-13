Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
