For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
