Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Friday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
