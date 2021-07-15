Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
