Mattoon's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Thursday's cancellations included concerts at Mattoon Bagelfest and the antique tractor pull at the Coles County Fairgrounds.
National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook on Thursday in Central Illinois
Coles County is under a tornado warning until 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
