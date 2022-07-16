This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
One round of rain expected ahead of a cold front and another along it. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in central Illinois here.
Cold front number one will exit southern Illinois Tuesday morning. Cold front number two will arrive in central Illinois Wednesday afternoon. Here's what both will do to our rain chances and temps.
Not much rain today, but the chance is going up for tonight and Sunday across Illinois. Find out when rain is most likely and who has a chance of severe storms and flooding in our latest forecast.
With the stalled front lingering, temperatures will continue to vary across the state and rain will be around Friday and Saturday. See when showers and storms are most likely in our updated forecast.
With a front stalled out in the state, central Illinois will be much cooler than southern Illinois Thursday and Friday. The chance for showers and storms is sticking around as well. Full details here.
A weak cold front looks to just clear central Illinois before stalling out. Find out when the best chance of rain is today and how much different temperatures will be Thursday in our updated forecast.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast i…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperat…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast …