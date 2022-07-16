Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.