Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Thursday's cancellations included concerts at Mattoon Bagelfest and the antique tractor pull at the Coles County Fairgrounds.
National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook on Thursday in Central Illinois
Coles County is under a tornado warning until 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
