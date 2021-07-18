Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thursday's cancellations included concerts at Mattoon Bagelfest and the antique tractor pull at the Coles County Fairgrounds.
National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook on Thursday in Central Illinois
Coles County is under a tornado warning until 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. It …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 44% chance of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Today's forecast …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low a…
It will be a warm day in Mattoon. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected t…