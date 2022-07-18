This evening in Mattoon: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
