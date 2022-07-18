 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News