Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Thursday's cancellations included concerts at Mattoon Bagelfest and the antique tractor pull at the Coles County Fairgrounds.
National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook on Thursday in Central Illinois
Coles County is under a tornado warning until 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
