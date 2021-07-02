This evening in Mattoon: Clear. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Emergency crews were busy late Friday and early Saturday rescuing people swept up or stranded by flash flooding across Central Illinois, including on Bloomington-Normal streets that were under 3 to 4 feet of water in places.
Coles County is already rainier than average for June, and more rain is in the forecast through Friday, said Eastern Illinois University weather center climatologist Cameron Craig.
Strong to severe storms are possible across Central Illinois this weekend. Read the details:
