Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
