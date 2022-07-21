 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News