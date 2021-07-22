Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Thursday's cancellations included concerts at Mattoon Bagelfest and the antique tractor pull at the Coles County Fairgrounds.
Coles County is under a tornado warning until 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
