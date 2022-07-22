Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 78-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not much rain today, but the chance is going up for tonight and Sunday across Illinois. Find out when rain is most likely and who has a chance of severe storms and flooding in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Rain likely across Illinois Sunday, chance of severe storms and flooding in southern Illinois
Showers and weak storms in central Illinois today, but in southern Illinois severe storms and flooding are possible. See when rain is most likely, when it will end, and how much will fall here.
Watch now: Rain chances for central Illinois, oppressive heat for southern Illinois Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
A Heat Advisory is in effect for southern Illinois Friday thru Sunday where the heat will be unrelenting. Hot in central Illinois as well, but there are opportunities for rain. Here's what to expect.
Watch now: Very warm across central Illinois Wednesday, but exceptionally hot across southern Illinois
With a weak cold front working across the state, southern Illinois will be much hotter than central Illinois today. Small chance of rain expected as well. Find out how hot it's going to feel here.
Today will be cooler than Wednesday, but temps will remain above normal for late July and the humidity isn't going away either. The latest on the heat and who could see rain in our updated forecast.
With the stalled front lingering, temperatures will continue to vary across the state and rain will be around Friday and Saturday. See when showers and storms are most likely in our updated forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Mattoon folks should be prepared fo…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of …
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a w…