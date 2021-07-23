This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Thursday's cancellations included concerts at Mattoon Bagelfest and the antique tractor pull at the Coles County Fairgrounds.
Coles County is under a tornado warning until 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
