Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
