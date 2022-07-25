For the drive home in Mattoon: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
