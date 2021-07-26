This evening in Mattoon: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
