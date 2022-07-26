Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.