This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Sunday cold front will bring heat relief for some in Illinois and small chance for severe storms
A cold front will be working across the state today bringing scattered showers and storms. A few could be severe. Full details on the the threats, timing, and temperatures in our latest forecast.
Very hot conditions across central and southern Illinois this afternoon. A cold front will bring relief for some Sunday, but also a chance for severe weather. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain chances for central Illinois, oppressive heat for southern Illinois Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
A Heat Advisory is in effect for southern Illinois Friday thru Sunday where the heat will be unrelenting. Hot in central Illinois as well, but there are opportunities for rain. Here's what to expect.
Watch now: Good chance of rain across Illinois Wednesday, small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois
The best chance of rain today looks like the morning hours, but a cold front arriving this evening will keep the rain chance going thru Thursday. Severe storms can't be ruled out in southern Illinois.
Today will be cooler than Wednesday, but temps will remain above normal for late July and the humidity isn't going away either. The latest on the heat and who could see rain in our updated forecast.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 m…
Not much rain today, but the chance is going up for tonight and Sunday across Illinois. Find out when rain is most likely and who has a chance of severe storms and flooding in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Very warm across central Illinois Wednesday, but exceptionally hot across southern Illinois
With a weak cold front working across the state, southern Illinois will be much hotter than central Illinois today. Small chance of rain expected as well. Find out how hot it's going to feel here.