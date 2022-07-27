Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.