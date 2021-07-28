This evening in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 102.65. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
